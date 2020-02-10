DES MOINES — The Iowa City Daily Iowan was named Friday as the Iowa Newspaper Association 2020 "Newspaper of the Year."
The award was announced at the association’s Awards Banquet during the INA 2020 Convention and Trade Show held Wednesday through Friday in Des Moines. Presentations were also made to winners of the 2020 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the Virginia Press Association.
The Clinton Herald was the recipient of 17 awards in news and advertising categories and was named the third-place general excellence winner in its circulation category, Daily Class I.
"Our staff at the Herald once again claimed 17 awards in this competitive news-gathering environment," said Clinton Herald Publisher Ron Gutierrez. "I am proud of our staff as we compete for recognition against other quality news organizations delivering content in print, digital and social platforms."
The Herald's eight first-place awards include:
- Total Newspaper Design.
- Best Continuing News Coverage, Clinton Herald staff members.
- Best Series, Charlene Bielema.
- Best Blog, Scott Levine.
- Best News Photo, Winona Whitaker.
- Best Ad Designer, Shanelle Yahn.
- Best Web Advertisement.
- Best Ad Series or Campaign featuring any service or merchandise category.
Second-place awards were presented to the Herald for:
- Best Sports Columnist, Carie Kuehn.
- Best Use of Social Media.
- Best Feature Pages.
- Best Advertising Series or Campaign.
- Best Ad featuring automotive, boats, aircraft, etc.
Third-place awards given to the Herald include:
- Best Ad Designer, Stephen Peters.
- Best Advertising Idea.
- Best Web Advertisement.
- Best Ad featuring grocery/food/entertainment.
Approximately 3,335 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. Daily Class I is for newspapers published daily with 9,999 circulation and under, Daily Class II is for newspapers published daily with 10,000 circulation and more. Weekly Class I is for newspapers published weekly with 960 circulation and under. Weekly Class II, 961 to 1,550 circulation; Weekly Class III, 1,551 and above circulation.
