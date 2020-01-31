Chuck Cox’s kidneys are failing and he was soon set to undergo a life-altering surgery.
Ask him how he feels, and he’s quick to tell you … absolutely wonderful.
“I’m so happy,” said the 81-year-old owner of the former T.C.’s Point After, a downtown DeWitt fixture since 1980. Food trailers now sell his famed “Chuckie’s Tenderloin” in popular sports venues throughout the country. “I feel like I’ve won the Powerball … better than if I won the Powerball.”
Cox is so happy because he is getting a new kidney, courtesy of his longtime friend and business associate, Michele Bowers.
Cox’s story began about a year and a half ago, when doctors told him he had cancer. He decided to get a second opinion which, unfortunately, was the same as the first.
Not satisfied with the diagnosis and hoping the third time would be a charm, Cox traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
There, he was told what he’d been wanting to hear — there was no cancer.
However, his kidneys were not functioning properly.
Flash forward to December 2019, when Cox came down with a terrible cold just a few days before Christmas.
He ended up in the emergency room and was hospitalized for seven days.
“While I was there, the doctor told me I’d been playing Russian roulette with my kidneys,” Cox related. “He said I’d have to go on dialysis.”
He began the process on Dec. 30, which he does three days per week every week.
When he was in Arizona during spring training for the Chicago Cubs selling his famous tenderloins last April, Cox visited a medical complex the Mayo Clinic has in Scottsdale.
That’s when doctors initiated the conversation about Cox getting a kidney transplant.
Because of his age, and the fact there already are hundreds of thousands of people who are in need of a transplant, Cox was told he would need to find a live donor.
His wife, Sandy, was unable to donate one of her own.
But someone Cox has known and worked with for 25 years generously offered to be tested.
As it turned out, she was a perfect match.
“Michele stepped up to the plate,” Cox shared. “It made me so happy.”
Michele Bowers, 44, of DeWitt, first met Cox when she was just 19 years old. She started working at T.C.’s as a waitress, then a bartender, and then bought the business.
After it was sold, Bowers helped him start his food-trailer business and nine years ago, purchased a trailer of her own.
Bowers said she knew they were the same blood type — A positive — so when she heard Cox was in need of a new kidney, she contacted the Mayo Clinic to be tested.
“Doctors there told me I had to lose 40 pounds,” Bowers related. “In September, I called to let them know I’d lost 60 pounds. In November, I went up there and did three days of testing. Turned out, I was a perfect match. Is that unreal or what?”
The surgery was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Bowers said she couldn’t be more pleased to be able to help someone who has been such a significant part of her life for so many years.
“(Chuck) has been my mentor, he taught me everything about business, all the opportunities he’s given me. … When it came to giving him a kidney, I didn’t even give it a second thought,” she shared. “We’re in Arizona (selling tenderloins) November-April … we’ve got to get him better so he can get back down there.
“I never thought someone I started working with 25 years ago would be a perfect match … I guess that just means it was meant to be,” Bowers said.
Cox was just as amazed as Bowers, and said words cannot adequately express his gratitude for helping him get a second lease on life.
“(Michele) is a great listener, the hardest worker I’ve ever met and a great friend to me,” he related. “This is the greatest gift of life anybody could ever give. I’ve had so much support here in DeWitt, and that means so much … it means everything.”
