The Clinton Showboat was first a working towboat called The Omar built in 1935. A steel boat with two decks, it measured 207 feet long, 36 feet wide, and 37.5 feet high. It was used to push barges up and down the Ohio River for the Ohio River Company for 25 years with its oaken paddle wheel powered by coal-fed engines.
The boat company presented The Omar to the state of West Virginia for its centennial celebration in 1962, where it was then converted from a towboat to a showboat and renamed Rhododendron, for the state flower of West Virginia.
On Sept. 15, 1966, the City of Clinton bought the showboat for $21,165. After traveling 1,600 miles to Clinton’s Riverview Park, it was moored for summertime plays but permanently dry-docked after the five-year construction of a levee in 1980 and renamed the City of Clinton Showboat.
A local theater group formed in 1983 to perform in the theater, and incorporated in 1988 as the Clinton Area Showboat Theater.
