FULTON, Ill. — It’s time for another beekeeping session at the Andresen Nature Center, which will host the event at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Led by Mike Kramer, a local beekeeper and the consultant for the Nature Center’s observation beehive, the events are entertaining as well as educational.
Topics for this session will include:
- Winter monitoring strategies.
- Spring planning.
- Ordering equipment/bees.
- Preparing old equipment: bodies, frames, and comb.
- Latest findings in comb health/rotation.
- ANC year in review, observation hive issues/analyses.
- Open discussions/question-and-answer session.
As in the previous sessions, these series of meetings are tailored toward newer beekeepers with perhaps a few years’ experience, those who may be struggling to keep their colonies alive year round, along with individuals interested in starting their own apiaries. However, beekeepers with extensive experience are also welcome to attend to share their experiences, observations, and opinions.
This is a free event.
The Andresen Nature Center is located at 409 N. Fourth St., Fulton, adjacent to Heritage Canyon.
