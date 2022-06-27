MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Historical Society Board of Trustees will host Bailey Callahan, of Moline, Illinois, on July 17 to discuss an Honor Flight initiative for female veterans.
All former Honor Flight participants are invited to attend the program and share their experience viewing military monuments in the Washington, D.C., area.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the program begins at 1:30 p.m. Morrison’s Heritage Museum is located at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison. There is no admission fee.
Callahan is first vice president of the Illinois Society of Children of the American Revolution As such, she supports the state project of CAR President Elle Hohmeier, of Downers Grove, Illinois. This year-long goal is to raise funds to send a second flight of women veterans to experience the memorials.
