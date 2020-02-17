DEWITT — The second annual American Cancer Society event “A Shining Light of Hope” will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 8 at Murphy’s Pub Event Hall in DeWitt.
The event will feature a buffet dinner, entertainment, live auction, and a speaker who has used the facility. Last year, the event raised $10,000. This year, organizers are hoping to double the amount.
The Russell and Ann Gerdin American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, located in Iowa City, serves the local community by providing free lodging and home-like amenities such as community kitchens, laundry rooms, and recreational areas for cancer patients and their caregivers.
The lodge also provides a supportive and nurturing environment for patients and their caregivers when their best hope for effective treatment may be away from home. It is staffed by two full-time people and many volunteers.
In 2019, the Hope Lodge was able to provide 17,373 nights with a savings of $2.9 million in lodging costs for families affected by cancer.
Clinton County cancer patients benefited from the facility by staying over 900 nights and saving more than $90,000 in lodging costs.
“The American Cancer Society provides many educational, prevention and services to our county, said Karen Roode, chairwoman of the Shining Light of Hope event. “This fundraising event, is different in that it directly impacts cancer patients and caregivers by providing them overnight accommodations free of charge at the Hope Lodge while undergoing treatment and testing at the University of Iowa. By participating in the event, it is our community’s way to say to cancer patents, ‘We are here to support you. ‘From a personal perspective, this is also a way to pay it forward.”
Tickets are $25 per person and are available at DeWitt Bank and Trust, 815 Sixth Ave., DeWitt, and KROS Radio, 870 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
