WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed this measure by voice vote: the Fixing Our Regulatory Mayhem Upsetting Little Americans Act (S. 4261), to suspend duties and other restrictions on the importation of infant formula to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.
HOUSE VOTES: House Vote 1:
INDUSTRIAL CYBERSECURITY: The House has passed the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act (H.R. 7777), sponsored by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. The bill would establish an effort at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for training cybersecurity workers on how to protect industrial control systems from cyber attacks. The vote, on June 21, was 368 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 2:
MENTAL HEALTH: The House has passed the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act (H.R. 7666), sponsored by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2027, various mental and behavioral health programs, and expand eligibility for enrolling in opioid treatment programs. The vote, on June 22, was 402 yeas to 20 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 3:
HEALTH INNOVATIONS AGENCY: The House has passed the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health Act (H.R. 5585), sponsored by Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., to create the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Health agency, which would, like similar existing agencies for the military and energy, fund research into novel health and medicine technologies. The vote, on June 22, was 336 yeas to 85 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 4:
ACTIVE SHOOTERS: The House has rejected the Active Shooter Alert Act (H.R. 6538), sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. The bill would have established an Active Shooter Alert Communications Network at the Justice Department, and have the network make plans for sending alerts about active shooters by working with local and state governments. The vote, on June 22, was 259 yeas to 162 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th)
NAYS: Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 5:
SCHOOL MEALS: The House has passed the Keep Kids Fed Act (S. 2089), sponsored by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The bill would extend waivers for federal child nutrition programs that were first issued in response to closing school classrooms in early 2020 and have been used to provide free school meals, summer meals, and subsidies for child care. The vote, on June 23, was 376 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 6:
MENTAL HEALTH AT COLLEGES: The House has passed the Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Through Campus Planning Act (H.R. 5407), sponsored by Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., to require the Education Department to promote mental health and suicide prevention plans at colleges and universities. Wild said of the need for such plans: “In the last several years, young Americans have faced unprecedented challenges resulting in a rise in mental health needs.” The vote, on June 23, was 405 yeas to 16 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 7:
COLLEGIATE DRUG USE: The House has passed the Campus Prevention and Recovery Services for Students Act (H.R. 6493), sponsored by Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M. The bill would reauthorize, through fiscal 2028, the federal illicit drug and alcohol abuse prevention program for colleges and universities, and provide $15 million of annual funding for grants and other efforts to prevent alcohol and substance misuse at those campuses. The vote, on June 23, was 371 yeas to 49 nays.
NOT VOTING: Bustos D-IL (17th)
YEAS: Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 8:
SEX AND DEMOGRAPHIC SURVEYS: The House has passed the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act (H.R. 4176), sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. The bill would require federal agencies to include information about non-heterosexuals in surveys that cover demographic data. The vote, on June 23, was 220 yeas to 201 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th)
NAYS: Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
SENATE VOTES: Senate Vote 1:
CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ana Isabel de Alba to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the eastern district of California. de Alba has been a superior court judge in Fresno County since 2018; for a decade previous, she was a private practice lawyer. The vote, on June 21, was 53 yeas to 45 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL
NAYS: Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
Senate Vote 2:
CONSUMER PRODUCTS COMMISSIONER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mary Boyle to be on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for a 7-year term ending in fall 2025. Boyle, currently the commission’s executive director, has been at the CPSC for more than a decade. The vote, on June 22, was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL
NAYS: Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
