WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act (H.J. Res. 75), making further continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1:
HOMELAND SECURITY OVERSIGHT: The House has passed the DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act (H.R. 5616), sponsored by Rep. Val Butler Demings, D-Fla., to require the Homeland Security Department to send accreditation status reports on its training programs to Congressional oversight committees. The vote, on March 7, was 390 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 2:
CYBERSECURITY PARTNERSHIPS: The House has passed the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act (S. 658), sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to authorize the Homeland Security Department to partner with private nonprofit groups on cybersecurity training efforts. The vote, on March 7, was 403 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 3:
TRIBAL BORDER AGENTS: The House has passed the Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act (H.R. 5681), sponsored by Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., to reclassify a special unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (known as "shadow wolves") working on Tohono O'odham Nation land in southern Arizona as special agents. The vote, on March 8, was 387 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 4:
BLACK COLLEGES: The House has passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 70), sponsored by Rep. Alma S. Adams, D-N.C., condemning violence against historically black colleges and universities. The vote, on March 8, was unanimous with 418 yeas.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 5:
MILITARY, SECURITY SPENDING: The House has passed an amendment to a bill (H.R. 2471), sponsored by Rep. Hakeem S. Jeffries, D-N.Y., to fund the Defense Department, Homeland Security Department, and associated military and national security programs in fiscal 2022. The vote, on March 9, was 361 yeas to 69 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 6:
DOMESTIC SPENDING: The House has passed an amendment to a bill (H.R. 2471), sponsored by Rep. Hakeem S. Jeffries, D-N.Y., that would fund federal discretionary domestic programs in fiscal 2022, including an 11.8 percent increase in funding for the legislative branch and 6.7 percent overall increase in funding for nondefense programs. A supporter, Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-N.Y., called the funding an effort to "show just how government can work for working people once again and to achieve the betterment of humankind." An opponent, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said it increased irresponsible spending while failing to solve the problem of security at the border with Mexico. The vote, on March 9, was 260 yeas to 171 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
House Vote 7:
IMPORTING RUSSIAN ENERGY: The House has passed the Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act (H.R. 6968), sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, to bar imports from Russia of natural gas, oil and petroleum products, and other energy resources. The vote, on March 9, was 414 yeas to 17 nays.
YEAS: Bustos D-IL (17th), Hinson R-IA (1st), Miller-Meeks R-IA (2nd)
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1:
POSTAL SERVICE CHANGES: The Senate has passed the Postal Service Reform Act (H.R. 3076), sponsored by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y. The bill would establish a health benefits programs for Postal Service workers and retirees while ending a requirement that retirement health benefits be prepaid, and establish new budget and service reporting requirements for the Postal Service. The vote, on March 8, was 79 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL, Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
Senate Vote 2:
TRADE DIPLOMACY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Maria L. Pagan to be a Deputy U.S. Trade Representative. Pagan, currently a legal official at the Trade Representative Office, has been a trade lawyer for the federal government since the 1990s. A supporter, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Pagan "is an expert on a host of issues from trade in services to government procurement, and she has litigated several disputes before the WTO." The vote, on March 10, was 80 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL, Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
Senate Vote 3:
EARMARK SPENDING: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2471), that would have barred funding for earmark spending on individual appropriations at the request of a member of Congress. The vote, on March 10, was 35 yeas to 64 nays.
NAYS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL
YEAS: Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
Senate Vote 4:
2022 SPENDING: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2471), sponsored by Rep. Hakeem S. Jeffries, D-N.Y., that would fund federal military and discretionary domestic programs in fiscal 2022. The vote, on March 10, was 68 yeas to 31 nays.
YEAS: Durbin D-IL, Duckworth D-IL, Grassley R-IA, Ernst R-IA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.