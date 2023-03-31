CLINTON — A Clinton real-estate company is gearing up to celebrate its 100th year in business.
A ribbon-cutting at Howes and Jefferies Realtors, 345 Fifth Ave. South, will be begin at 9 a.m. April 13, to mark the occasion.
“We have an outstanding team of Realtors,” Howes and Jefferies partner Dennis Lauver told the Clinton Herald on Thursday. “We’re just happy to have this opportunity to say thank you to them and to the people that our company has worked with and for in the past and now and in the future.”
The business began with Phillip Howes (1830-1904), an English emigrant, who arrived in Clinton in 1859 after he was promoted to engineer while working on the railroad. He came to own land on Chancy Park hill, where he developed a housing subdivision.
Phillip’s son, E.M. Howes (1855-1936), was a jeweler, a mayor of Clinton, and the creator of the city’s Booster Club who decided to go into real estate as well. His real-estate business, E.M. Howes Co., was started along with the construction of the Howes Block Building on South Second Street that he commissioned from architects Josiah Rice and A.H. Morrell and builder John Lake.
The building was completed in 1900 and, with the city’s first electrically-powered elevator, became a commercial hub at the height of Clinton’s growth in population and commerce. Many medical professionals have occupied offices there alongside different department stores and other businesses that have occupied the building over the years. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004 and has since been converted into apartment units.
“He risked a lot,” E.M. Howes’ great-grandson, Steve Howes, says. “The debt of that building was not paid off until my father in the 1970s.”
Larry Howes (1897-1969), E.M. Howes’ son, started his real-estate company, called Howes Real Estate, on the second floor of the Howes building in 1923 and worked with his son, Edward Howes (1926-2008). Edward Howes eventually ran the business alone until he formed a partnership in the late 1960s with Dan Jefferies.
Jefferies was, himself, the fourth consecutive generation of his own family to be in Clinton real estate. A 1967 Florida State University graduate, he returned to Clinton to work for his father’s firm. After his father died, he decided to then join Edward Howes to form Howes and Jefferies Realtors in June 1970.
“My great grandfather started the company in 1893,” Jefferies says, “and my grandfather and my father and myself were in real estate, and so it was a perfect match with the Howes family and the Jefferies family to be Howes and Jefferies.”
In 1989, Steve Howes, an Iowa State University graduate, had returned to Clinton from Austin, Texas, to raise a family with his high school sweetheart, whom he’d married. It was then that he began working at Howes and Jefferies Realtors as well after the office was moved to its current location. When his father Edward Howes died in 2008, Steve became partners with Jefferies and, together, among other accomplishments including their involvement in the expansion of ADM, they worked to develop the entire west end of Clinton near U.S. 30, what Steve calls a very “exciting time.”
Jefferies retired in 2012, sold his half of the business to Matt Brisch, who had joined the business in 2008, and now lives part time in Colorado and part time in Miami, Florida.
Partner to Brisch is Lauver, who became part of the business in 2015.
“I am not currently a partner,” Steve says. “I’m still a Realtor there. I’ve kind of just stepped back and enjoy life a little bit more.”
His children have gone into the fields of physical therapy and bioscience rather than real estate. Steve says that while they appreciate the family business, it wasn’t what they were interested in doing. Thus, the consecutive run of family generations in real estate, he says, “it’s stopping after me.”
Jefferies’s children have gone into real estate. His daughter sells in Boulder, Colorado, and his granddaughter will be starting in Seattle in June. He also has a son who works in real estate in Australia.
“We really had a good run,” Jefferies says, “and we enjoyed bringing new businesses to Clinton and I hope that tradition continues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.