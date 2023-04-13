CLINTON — A Clinton real-estate company celebrated its 100th year in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
Grow Clinton Ambassadors joined Howes and Jefferies Realtors' partners Matt Brisch and Dennis Lauver to mark the occasion. The business is located at 345 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
The business began with Phillip Howes (1830-1904), an English emigrant, who arrived in Clinton in 1859 after he was promoted to engineer while working on the railroad. He came to own land on Chancy Park hill, where he developed a housing subdivision.
Phillip’s son, E.M. Howes (1855-1936), was a jeweler, a mayor of Clinton, and the creator of the city’s Booster Club who decided to go into real estate as well. His real-estate business, E.M. Howes Co., was started along with the construction of the Howes Block Building on South Second Street that he commissioned from architects Josiah Rice and A.H. Morrell and builder John Lake.
The building was completed in 1900 and, with the city’s first electrically-powered elevator, became a commercial hub at the height of Clinton’s growth in population and commerce. Many medical professionals have occupied offices there alongside different department stores and other businesses that have occupied the building over the years. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004 and has since been converted into apartment units.
Larry Howes (1897-1969), E.M. Howes’ son, started his real-estate company, called Howes Real Estate, on the second floor of the Howes building in 1923 and worked with his son, Edward Howes (1926-2008). Edward Howes eventually ran the business alone until he formed a partnership in the late 1960s with Dan Jefferies.
Jefferies was, himself, the fourth consecutive generation of his own family to be in Clinton real estate. A 1967 Florida State University graduate, he returned to Clinton to work for his father’s firm. After his father died, he decided to then join Edward Howes to form Howes and Jefferies Realtors in June 1970.
In 1989, Steve Howes, an Iowa State University graduate, had returned to Clinton from Austin, Texas, to raise a family with his high school sweetheart, whom he’d married. It was then that he began working at Howes and Jefferies Realtors as well after the office was moved to its current location. When his father Edward Howes died in 2008, Steve became partners with Jefferies and, together, among other accomplishments including their involvement in the expansion of ADM, they worked to develop the entire west end of Clinton near U.S. 30.
Jefferies retired in 2012, sold his half of the business to Brisch, who had joined the business in 2008, and now lives part time in Colorado and part time in Miami, Florida. Partner to Brisch is Lauver, who became part of the business in 2015. Steve Howes is no longer a partner but continues as a Realtor with the firm.
