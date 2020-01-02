CLINTON — January is Trafficking Awareness month and the Franciscan Peace Center Center’s Anti-Trafficking Committee has teamed with local city governments and businesses on a series of events to help prevent sexual exploitation in the community.
“Our theme for January 2020 is ‘You Can Be Empowered to Prevent Human Slavery,’” said Lori Freudenberg, outreach director for the Franciscan Peace Center. “We are excited about our lineup of events that will give people the resources they need to stop potential trafficking situations but to also support survivors.”
At the Jan. 14 Clinton City Council meeting, Sister Eileen Golby will read a proclamation to be signed by Mayor Scott Maddasion recognizing January 2020 as National Human Trafficking Awareness month.
The main event for the month will be a presentation about federal efforts to thwart human trafficking. Mary Hogan, community relations officer with the Department of Homeland Security, will speak at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
Hogan has been the community relations officer for the Department of Homeland Security since September 2016. Prior to this position, she worked in victim/witness services for almost 20 years. She served on her local board of education for 12 years as both a member and vice president. She is also a former federal correctional officer and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
This event is free and open to the public.
Lunch and Learn
Events will begin on Jan. 10 with a series of Friday “Lunch and Learn” presentations at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 721 S. Second St. Each Friday at noon will feature a different speaker and a free lunch. There is no fee, but registration is requested by the Wednesday prior to each session by calling 242-7611. A complete listing of the weekly series is as follows:
Jan. 10 – Gretchen Eubanks, Family Resources. She will deliver a presentation titled “Human Trafficking 101”. She will define human trafficking, describe what it looks like locally and identify what type of person might be most vulnerable. She is a trafficking survivor and advocate with a degree in public health studies.
Jan. 17 – Mary Hogan, Department of Homeland Security. She will provide a brief overview of the work of this federal agency with a focus on labor trafficking. She will also provide information about the worksite IMAGE program, along with information about E-verify.
Jan. 24 – Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney. He will speak about addressing fear and how to employ personal safety tools. Specific resources will be discussed as well as personal choices to prevent and respond to threats and assault.
Jan. 31 – Ruth Buckels, LMSW. She will discuss the state of human trafficking in Iowa using survivor stories. The stories will help the listener to plan what they will do/ask/think when a victim-survivor is in front of them. She is a child welfare and trafficking survivor advocate in Ames. She is a licensed foster parent and has housed over 90 teens since 1988.
Feb. 7 – Dorothy O’Brien, labor attorney. She will explain steps that small business owners can take to ensure human trafficking is not present in one’s supply chain, locations, and employment practices. She is an attorney specializing in labor law and helps people struggling with workplace injustice.
A special training session will begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at MercyOne and will be led by Buckles. This will be a special training session for hospital personnel, law enforcement, social services providers, and other professionals. The session was developed by eight trafficking survivors who have had intensive medical contact while being victims and as survivors. They share examples of missed opportunities to get help and provide suggestions on how to detect a trafficking situation. This event is by invitation only. More information can be obtained by calling 242-7611.
In addition to the events planned by the Franciscan Peace Center, there will be a talk about trafficking from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 at Camanche Middle School, 1400 Ninth St., Camanche. The title is “Human Trafficking: Learn the risk factors, warning signs and what human trafficking looks like in our area.” This event is part of an educational series provided through Calamus-Wheatland, Camanche, Central DeWitt, Clinton, Northeast, and River Bend school districts, St. Joseph Catholic School, and the Camanche-DeWitt and Gateway ImpACT coalitions. For more information about this event, call (563) 241-4371.
