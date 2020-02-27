CLINTON — A Camanche man is facing three felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop for non-operational brake lights.
Kyle L. Humlick, 29, of Camanche, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony.
Attorney Eric Dale is appointed to represent Humlick. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 6.
According to the affidavit, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, officers conducted a traffic stop on a gold Ford Taurus with Iowa registration for non-operational brake lights. An officer made contact with Humlick, the driver of the vehicle. The officer saw a digital scale in the center console of the vehicle, the court records state.
Humlick agreed to allow an officer search the vehicle. Humlick, upon request, exited the vehicle. He handed the officer a prescription pill bottle containing blue pills from his pocket. Humlick told the officer the prescription pills were Adderall and belonged to another subject. Humlick was secured in handcuffs and placed in the squad car.
During the search of the vehicle, an officer found a plastic grocery bag in the passenger seat's rear pouch. A white crystallized substance was inside the grocery bag. The substance was consistent with methamphetamine. There were also two sandwich bags with a white crystallized substance inside the grocery bag.
The white crystallized substance was collected and placed inside an evidence bag. The substance tested positive for amphetamine, court records state. The total weight of the amphetamine was 39 grams.
