WEST DES MOINES, Ia. - Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that Greg Kimmel, a 38-year veteran of Hy-Vee and the produce manager at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee in Davenport, Iowa, has won the Retail Produce Manager Award from the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).
Kimmel is one of 15 produce experts being nationally recognized by IFPA for the creative merchandising techniques that he brings to the produce aisles. Kimmel began his career with Hy-Vee in 1985 and has worked in produce for nearly his entire career. For 23 years, he’s led top-performing produce departments across the company.
“I am so incredibly honored to win this award,” Kimmel said. “There is a reason why I’ve been in produce for 38 years. I am passionate about the work and it makes it even easier when you work with a great team.”
“When customers visit the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, the first thing they see are Greg’s eye-catching produce displays,” said Ryan Roberts, executive vice president, perishables at Hy-Vee. “His creativity and extensive product knowledge make him very deserving of this award.”
The IFPA chooses 15 produce managers from the U.S. and Canada each year for the award; five of those 15 are named grand-prize recipients at the association’s Global Produce and Floral Show, set for October 19-21 in Anaheim, California. Nominees are judged on their merchandising skills, leadership and community involvement.
