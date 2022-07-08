CLINTON - The River City Municipal Band will play an outdoor concert at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum of Clinton Community College at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10. The concert is free and open to the public.
This outdoor music event, which is in its second year, is called Ice Cream at the Arb. It will also feature a free ice cream social hosted by the arboretum and college.
The band will perform in front of the outdoor classroom benches near the south entrance to the arboretum. Guests are encouraged to come early, stay late, and allow plenty of time to roam the beautiful multi-acre site and enjoy the plantings and surroundings.
Raindate for the concert will be Monday, July 11.
The band will be conducted by Josh Piering, middle school band teacher with Clinton Community Schools. The concert will feature a variety of music including patriotic fare, Broadway songs, movie and television music, and traditional concert pieces.
Brian Kelly, president of Clinton Community College, will be the band’s honored guest and will conduct “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
