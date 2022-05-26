SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the summer boating season approaches, the
Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police are
reminding people to wear life jackets anytime they’re on the water and
to only operate boats while sober.
The message to “Wear It!” is timed with National Safe Boating Week, May
21-27.
“The ‘Wear It!’ message is a simple and easy message to understand,”
said Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis, who is the state’s
boating law administrator. “Wearing a life jacket isn’t just a reminder
for everyone on a motorboat; it’s also important for everyone who enjoys
paddle sports, such as kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards.”
In 2021 there were 93 reportable boating accidents on Illinois waters,
resulting in 28 injuries and 16 fatalities, according to statistics
compiled by the conservation police.
In 2020, there were 81 boating accidents with 21 fatalities and 36
injuries. And in 2019, there were 72 accidents with 14 fatalities and 42
injuries. (Annual boating accident statistics are compiled based on the
federal fiscal year Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.)
Boating accident reports indicate most accidents occur between noon and
6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between June and August. Conditions are
usually clear with good visibility, light winds and calm water. Most
accidents involve operators between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more
than 100 hours of boating experience but little or no classroom boating
safety instruction. They also usually involve open motorboats cruising
in a careless or reckless manner, culminating in a collision with
another boat.
“With Memorial Day weekend approaching and boating season getting
underway, everyone enjoying the waterways needs to make safety their
priority,” Lewis said. “Wearing a life jacket can save your life, and
staying sober while operating a boat is not only common sense, it’s the
law.”
As part of the Illinois Conservation Police boating safety enforcement
effort, officers also strictly enforce laws regarding operating under
the influence (OUI) for boat operators.
Operating a boat under the influence is in some ways riskier than
operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Lewis said. On waterways,
there are no lane markers, boats have no seatbelts, and there is little
protection for occupants should a collision occur.
In 2021 Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested 65 boaters for
operating under the influence (OUI), a 36% decrease from 2020.
Four of the 16 boating-related fatalities in Illinois in 2021 involved
alcohol or drug impairment. The other 12 who died were not wearing life
jackets or vests.
Illinois law requires that personal floatation devices, or PFDs – which
are life jackets or life vests – be available for each person aboard a
boat or other watercraft.
Effective June 1, 2022, no person may operate a watercraft unless
everyone under the age of 13 on the deck or in an open watercraft is
wearing an approved and appropriately sized PFD. The requirement does
not apply to people who are inside a cabin or below the top deck on a
watercraft, on an anchored watercraft that is a platform for swimming or
diving, or aboard a charter “passenger for hire” watercraft with a
licensed captain.
Illinois law requires everyone to wear a PFD while operating a personal
watercraft or jet ski.
Lewis stressed that the most proactive action boaters can take to ensure
their safety on the water is to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD of the
appropriate size and in serviceable condition.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources offers free boating safety
courses that provide a review of boating laws and regulations, as well
as instruction on the safe and attentive operation of watercraft. The
department encourages boaters of all ages to take a safety course.
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, must pass a course and have a
valid Boating Safety Certificate to operate a motorboat (with over 10
horsepower). State law also requires boating safety education for people
ages 12 to 17 to operate a motorboat.
Free safety courses are taught by volunteer instructors and are
available throughout Illinois. Find a schedule of courses at
https://bit.ly/IDNRsafeboating. For a fee, online boating safety courses
are also available.
National Safe Boating Week is observed each year during the week leading
up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. For more information on the
campaign, visit safeboatingcampaign.com.
