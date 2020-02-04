Mandy McClure, Iowa Democratic Party communications director, has just announced the majority of caucus results will be released at 4 p.m. Central time today.
Here is her statement:
"Today we informed campaigns that we will be releasing the majority of caucus results at 4 p.m. CST. Moving forward — just like we would have on caucus night — we will continue to release results as we are able to. We are also executing our plans and procedures to gather the paper documents and chasing any additional precincts to report results as we normally would on caucus night."
