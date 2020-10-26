DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 84 south of Savanna, Illinois, will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railroad to remove and replace the at-grade crossing located approximately one-quarter mile north of Airport Road.
To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be marked on Argo Fay Road, Illinois 78, and Illinois 64/U.S. 52.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
