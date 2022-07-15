‘After Five’ features dinner, bee keeping program
FULTON, Ill. — Stonecroft “After Five” invites all women to “The Amazing World of Bees” dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. July 19 at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton. Cost of dinner is $14.
Judy Holesinger will talk about bee keeping for the Special Feature. Inspirational speaker will be Bobbi Furr, of Coal Valley, Illinois. She will speak on “From Love Starved to Love Satisfied.”
Phone for reservations and cancellations to Carolene Sterenberg at (563) 212-5528 or Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 by July 17.
McCombie announces traveling office hours in Fulton Township
STERLING, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, announced she will host traveling office hours in Fulton on July 21.
If you live in the area and have concerns, suggestions or problems related to state government, stop by to talk with McCombie or a member of her staff.
“This is an opportunity to talk face to face with someone that is willing to listen and work on issues constituents may be experiencing with state agencies or services,” said McCombie. “I want to thank Fulton Township for this opportunity to allow area residents to connect directly with their public representative.”
The event will be at 408 11th Ave., Fulton, from 1-3 p.m. July 21.
McCombie will continue to hold traveling office hours in communities across District 71 to hear the needs of constituents. Constituents may schedule an appointment by calling (815) 632-7384, but appointments are not required.
