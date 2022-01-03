A new University of Illinois study looks at reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission on airplanes.
The researchers found that regardless of seating arrangement, masking reduced the risk of transmission by 30 percent over allowing passengers to unmask.
Spacing and passengers opening the air vents above their seats provided additional layers of risk reduction.
Avoiding the middle seat did little or nothing to prevent transmission since the virus can be transmitted in all directions.
New law aims to help survivors
With the new year, employers and employees in Illinois will be affected by a new law.
The Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act was amended to create the Violent Crime Victims’ Leave Act, which allows employees who are victims of violence or have family or household members who are victims of violence to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave per any 1-year period.
The law allows survivors to seek medical aid, legal assistance and counseling without fear of losing their job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.