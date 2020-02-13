CLINTON — Dr. Kit Evans-Ford will be the special guest speaker at a local International Women’s Day luncheon celebration March 6 in Clinton.
Sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center and the YWCA Clinton, the event will take place at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center, 238 Main Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A national trainer, spiritual director, and professor, Dr. Kit Evans-Ford has been a trainer and activist for 14 years working in the areas of nonviolence education and assisting people in healing from violence and abuse.
Evans-Ford earned degrees in Communications Studies, Teaching: Special Education, Social Justice and Community Development, a Divinity degree and a Doctor of Ministry Degree in Spiritual Direction from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.
Evans-Ford is a Teach for America and United States Peace Corps alumna. She has studied, worked, and served in many countries throughout the world and is currently an adjunct professor in the Department of Theology at St. Ambrose University.
International Women's Day is observed globally March 8 and is a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. International Women's Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.
The International Women's Day 2020 campaign theme is #EachforEqual, which is drawn from a notion of "Collective Individualism."
“We are all parts of a whole. Our individual actions, conversations, behaviors, and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society,” said Lori Freudenberg, Franciscan Peace Center outreach director. “Collectively, we can make change happen. Collectively, we can each help to create a gender-equal world.”
Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased by calling the YWCA at 242-2110. There is a special discounted rate of $140 for tables of eight. Luncheon entrees choices are chicken marsala or stuffed portabello mushroom. The deadline for registration is Feb. 26.
In an effort to empower tomorrow’s female leaders, participants are being encouraged to sponsor a young woman to attend this event. Those who wish to help should call 242-2110 to purchase an extra ticket and create an opportunity for someone in need.
The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis as means for integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking, as well as advocating for social justice issues and care for the Earth. Most recently, the Center has focused on immigration reform, human trafficking, abolition of the death penalty, domestic violence and sexual assault, poverty, environmental concerns, and active nonviolence. More information is available at www.ClintonFranciscans.com.
