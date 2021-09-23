DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Revenue and other state agencies have announced they are modernizing technology and processes to better serve Iowa taxpayers.
According to state officials, the end result of the four-year effort will provide taxpayers, businesses and tax professionals with a new and secure portal, GovConnectIowa, that will be live later this year.
In the initial rollout, the revenue agency, the Iowa Lottery, Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division partnered to create GovConnectIowa — a shared online portal designed to streamline business registration by providing applications or licensing for each of these agencies in one location.
Later rollouts in the multiyear project will simplify processes for corporate income taxpayers, individual income taxpayers, local government oversight and distributions, and more, officials said.
More information is at https://tax.iowa.gov/modernization.
