Here is a look at some of Iowa Business Council’s recommendations in the new report:
Economic Development: Increase spending on the State Housing Trust Fund and the Workforce Tax Credit programs.
Education and workforce: Increase support for Future Ready Iowa, as well as private internships, externships and apprenticeships.
Governance: Build partnerships to support better workforce housing, child care and mental health resources.
Health and wellness: Support efforts to attract and retain primary care physicians.
Demographics and diversity: IBC’s public-private Choose Iowa Committee set a goal of increasing Iowa’s net migration by 100,000 by 2025. Policy initiatives are expected this year.
