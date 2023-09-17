DES MOINES -- The Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee met Saturday to officially approve January 15, 2024, the national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as the date for in-person precinct caucuses. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart released the following statements:
“Iowa Democrats will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s by renewing our commitment to protecting our freedoms so that we may ensure future generations continue to have a voice."
"While Iowa Republicans continue to add barriers to the ballot box, the reimagined Iowa caucuses will be the most inclusive process in history and our leaders in Black and Brown communities will guide us every step of the way."
"No matter what, Iowa Democrats will always do what’s good for Iowa, what’s good for our democracy and live up to Dr. King’s legacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.