AMES — More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University on Dec. 20 and 21.

Local graduates include:

Andover

Ashley Kruse, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.

Bellevue

Nicholas Kettmann, Master of Education, Education.

Calamus

Makenna Christensen, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude.

Camanche

Kelsey McClenning, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.

Clinton

Noah Buikema, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude.

Cassandra Goldbeck, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.

DeWitt

Jordan Cornelius, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering.

Tyler Ketelsen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology.

Fulton, Ill.

Hope Deets, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.

Lowden

Benjamin Ruther, Master of Science, Meat Science.

Prophetstown, Ill.

Mackenzie Schueler, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.

Thomson, Ill.

Haley Appel, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude

