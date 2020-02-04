In addition to celebrating Catholic Schools Week, Prince of Peace Catholic School is also celebrating Homecoming Week. A week of activities intertwining the two weeks began with the tradition of a kick-off Mass at Prince of Peace Church. The Irish Booster Club also hosted a Booster Breakfast.
Homecoming activities for the week include:
Monday – Blue & Gold Day
Tuesday – Beach Day and Hall Decorating
Wednesday – Crazy Day
Thursday – Yee-Haw Day
Friday – Dress Up Day and attend an all–school Mass at Prince of Peace Church
Following Mass, all student proceed to Joe O’Donnell Sports Center for the Pep Assembly
Grades 9-12 stay at gym for HS Olympics
Grades K-8 enjoy an afternoon of movies and popcorn and dodgeball tournaments
Friday Night Games
The Irish will take on Marquette Catholic starting with JV girl and boy games beginning at 4 p.m.
Varsity games will follow, approximately 6:15 p.m.
Note: Alumni from any Clinton Catholic School will get into the games for free – just let us know.
Saturday night is the high school Homecoming Dance.
