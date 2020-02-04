In addition to celebrating Catholic Schools Week, Prince of Peace Catholic School is also celebrating Homecoming Week. A week of activities intertwining the two weeks began with the tradition of a kick-off Mass at Prince of Peace Church. The Irish Booster Club also hosted a Booster Breakfast.

Homecoming activities for the week include:

Monday – Blue & Gold Day

Tuesday – Beach Day and Hall Decorating

Wednesday – Crazy Day

Thursday – Yee-Haw Day

Friday – Dress Up Day and attend an all–school Mass at Prince of Peace Church

Following Mass, all student proceed to Joe O’Donnell Sports Center for the Pep Assembly

Grades 9-12 stay at gym for HS Olympics

Grades K-8 enjoy an afternoon of movies and popcorn and dodgeball tournaments

Friday Night Games

The Irish will take on Marquette Catholic starting with JV girl and boy games beginning at 4 p.m.

Varsity games will follow, approximately 6:15 p.m.

Note: Alumni from any Clinton Catholic School will get into the games for free – just let us know.

Saturday night is the high school Homecoming Dance.

