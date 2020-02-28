CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr., who is the county's designee on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health governing board, believes "some drastic changes in leadership" are needed for the region.
Irwin said he had difficulty getting information back and forth between himself and Region CEO Lori Elam. He cited questions he has asked, adding he is not satisfied with the answers or non-answers he is receiving in return.
Irwin believes Elam has done a very good job as CEO advocating for the region and for constituents. He said, though, he struggles with inequities among the counties in the region.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp referenced the start of the formation of mental health regions. He said regions and counties went in in unequal ways and have been trying to catch up.
"It is written that the counties are all supposed to be contributing equitably," Srp said. "And then I feel like Scott County tried to also make it about equitable allocation or use of funds. But that's not really supposed to be. That's not written anywhere and that's not any part of the agreement that we were supposed to be operating under."
Srp said former Supervisor Shawn Hamerlinck, who was the county's representative on the board before Irwin, was scrutinizing and raising the same issues with the region. Srp believes it is fair to highlight the history of discussion about inequities within the region.
"Recently you shared with me that Scott County was being allowed to bill certain expenses that the rest of the counties in the region were not billing," Srp said. "And when we have staff that's managing the region that all comes out of Scott County and Scott County's getting these opportunities and none of the other counties are being even presented the opportunity or being told about it. They have to do their own digging to find this is happening. That's really concerning to me. It's not the open transparent nature that I think we all understand and expect from county and government operations."
Srp also referenced the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region's management team being either former or current Scott County employees, which he believes may make it challenging for them to be equitable with all counties in the region.
I think (Board Vice Chairman) Tom (Determann) one time you said you can't have two masters," Srp said. "And I'm not trying to call into question anybody's integrity so much as saying I understand that it would be incredibly difficult to try to play both roles in that situation. And it's not about integrity at all for me. But having an independent oversight of some of these conversations seems like it's almost necessary the way that this has all unraveled."
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region is currently composed of Clinton, Cedar, Jackson and Scott counties. The Muscatine Board of Supervisors in November voted to withdraw from the Eastern Iowa region and apply to the Southeast Iowa Link region. Muscatine County was recently rejected by the SEIL region.
Irwin believes Muscatine County rejoining the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region is needed for Clinton County.
"I'm getting some pushback from the other supervisors," Irwin Jr. said. "I need Muscatine County to be part of our region going forward to help Clinton County be able to question and move the region forward."
Irwin believes struggles with personalities need to stop, adding the region needs to do what's best for constituents.
