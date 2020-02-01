FULTON, Ill. — J.T. Cullen Company was honored this week by both the City of Fulton and the Clinton Regional Development Corp. as the CRDC's 2019 Industry of the Year.
The Clinton Regional Development Corp. presented representatives of J.T. Cullen Company with the award Friday at the site of J.T. Cullen Company, 901 31st Ave., Fulton. CRDC Existing Industry Manager Andy Sokolovich awarded J.T. Cullen Company with a full page award announcement to President Dave Jones and the company.
"I've been impressed with J.T. Cullen from day one," Sokolovich said. "But really digging into your history I was even more impressed. And then being able to witness your 2019 accomplishments, it is clearly evident that you guys are on a path and trajectory towards success."
Jones said the award comes to each and every person who works at the company. At Monday's Fulton City Council meeting, Jones said the award would not happen without the employees at J.T. Cullen Company.
"Our motto at J.T. Cullen is nobody works for us, we get to work with them," Jones said Monday. "We're bringing a lot of young people along, too. We're working with the school systems.
"(River Bend School District Superintendent) Darryl Hogue has been a big part of that because of the area and labor force that we're trying to draw from, it's difficult. Drawing outside professional people into our area's also hard. So our job is to help where we can to promote that and to keep building futures for the families we get to work for."
Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens read a proclamation Monday to honor J.T. Cullen as the recipient of the CRDC 2019 Industry of the Year Award.
"The business has just been a great asset to the community," Ottens said. "A great partner. More than a business, a great partner for the community."
