DEWITT — It may have been Teacher Appreciation Week, but on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, Ekstrand Elementary art teacher Courtney Janaszak wasn’t expecting any sort of special recognition.
That is, until she had a surprise visitor come to her classroom.
Jessica Sunday, a representative of the DeWitt American Legion Auxiliary Post 238, presented Janaszak with a bouquet of flowers, a small American flag and an official letter from James B. Kessler, the American Legion of Iowa Americanism Commission Chairman.
It was a letter of congratulations, as Janaszak was chosen as The American Legion of Iowa’s 2023 Educator of the Year.
She was nominated through the Eugene McManus American Legion Post 238.
“Educators have a unique opportunity within our schools to distribute information to students about our many programs,” Kessler noted in the letter. “You have gone above and beyond by promoting the aims and purposes of The American Legion of Iowa, serving as a role model and instilling patriotism and Americanism in our youth. We are grateful to you for all you do for your students and community in your calling.”
Janaszak said after reading the letter — three times and through happy tears — there was one person she wanted to tell right away.
“I had to call my mom,” Janaszak shared. “I remember telling her I had crazy news and as I read the letter to her, I got teary-eyed again.”
Janaszak’s father served in the Navy for 20 years, and her sister is in the Army.
Janaszak said her experience with having family members in the military is what motivates her to pay homage to students’ loved ones who serve or have served their country.
“Being able to see firsthand a soldier leave and come home every day, or be gone for a year and return home gives one a different perspective on what the price of our freedom is,” she related. “Giving back is sometimes more difficult. This is why I do what I do. I want to show my appreciation and love not only for my family, but also to everyone’s family members and friends.”
Patriotic projects
Every year in honor of Veterans Day, Janaszak has her students create a “Veterans Wall,” which showcases photos of people students know who serve or have served in the military. She hangs them in the hallway for all the students and staff at the school to see.
“It warms my heart when they walk by either pointing out their own (loved one) or being awed by others’,” Janaszak shared.
Sunday, who also serves as the auxiliary’s poppy chairperson, said last year the auxiliary approached Janaszak to ask if she would hold a poppy coloring contest in honor of National Poppy Day, which is the Friday before Memorial Day.
Janaszak agreed, and auxiliary members judged the contest entries, Dairy Queen owner Jimmy Devine donated ice cream tokens and Operahouse managers Steven and Michelle Martens donated movie tickets as prizes.
It was a success; however, Sunday said Janaszak asked if she could take things to another level.
She decided to create a “poppy project” for each grade level. Students were given the option to make a poppy out of pastels, watercolors, or crayons. The projects were judged and the auxiliary and Janaszak presented the awards for the best poppies on the last day of school.
“It was so exciting for the children and for Mrs. Janaszak,” Sunday related. “She has agreed to partner with the auxiliary and make this an annual event.”
Janaszak said the award not only was an amazing surprise, but also brought things — both professionally and personally — full circle.
“When my two passions collide, it feels like I’m doing the right thing in my career and in my life,” Janaszak shared. “Spreading patriotism and pride along with creating beautiful art … what an honor and a blessing to be a part of.”
Kate Howes writes for The DeWitt Observer.
