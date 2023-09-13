CLINTON — John Christiansen, more commonly known as “Spider” was born in 1932.
He started volunteering for the Clinton Special Olympics in the late 1980s where he would become known as the soul of the program, then taking leadership in 2002. Under Christiansen’s leadership, athletes of all ages were able to join swimming, track and field, basketball, weightlifting and bowling.
Christiansen’s kindness and advocacy did not stop when he retired at the age of 90. He is still known for taking phone calls, giving rides, and meeting for lunch with the athletes in the Special Olympics.
Christiansen continues to volunteer and bowls in his free time.
He is one of seven inductees into the 2023 Clinton County Walk of Fame.
He is being recognized in the category of Humanitarian Acts.
Join in recognizing the 2023 Walk of Fame Class on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Eagle Point Lodge from 4-7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.thesawmillmuesum.org/ccwof
