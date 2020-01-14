CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing two felony drug charges.
Timothy M. Johnson, 51, 2113 1/2 Garfield St., is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. Attorney David Zimmerman was appointed to represent Johnson in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 11, an officer assisted in the arrest of Johnson at Walgreen’s South, 806 S. Fourth St. An officer ran Johnson’s information through dispatch, which advised Johnson was wanted on a valid warrant out of Scott County. Johnson was secured in handcuffs and placed in the officer’s patrol vehicle.
The affidavit states there were several butane torches, an opened bottle of butane and a cap to a hypodermic syringe all in plain view in Johnson’s vehicle. The items were on the floorboard near the center console. The items were all consistent with narcotic use, the affidavit states. Johnson’s vehicle had the odor of marijuana, police said.
Officers, while searching the vehicle, located a clear plastic bag containing a clear crystalline substance in the glove box. The officer believed the substance appeared to be methamphetamine. Officers also located a clear glass pipe fashioned for the use of smoking methamphetamine in the glove box, the court records state. The pipe also contained a clear crystalline substance.
The suspected methamphetamine was seized and brought to the police department to be weighed. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was over five grams but less than five kilograms with packaging.
