CLINTON — District Court Judge Joel Barrows has dismissed a man’s habeas corpus petition that claims he is being unlawfully restrained.
Barrows earlier this month filed an order of dismissal regarding Antoine J. Allen’s petition. Barrows in the order says Allen’s conviction was affirmed on appeal and is now the subject of pending post-conviction relief action. Barrows says the filed petition “appears to be nothing more than an attempt to collaterally attack Mr. Allen’s conviction.” He adds the petition does not state any legally discernible basis for relief. He added the petition does not cite any authority beyond broad references to the Fifth and 14th Amendments.
Allen, 46, in the motion contends the guilty verdict returned against him in a first-degree robbery case was erroneous. He made the application for a writ of habeas corpus on the grounds that he is unlawfully detained and restrained of his liberty, that the charge is erroneous and that it peripherally violates the Fifth and 14th Amendments. Allen said he has no other remedy for release “from this unlawful detention” other than the petition.
Allen has two pending applications for post-conviction relief related to two separate cases. A trial in one post-conviction relief case is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 24. Final pretrial conferences in the case are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 10. A trial scheduling conference in the other post-conviction relief case is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 24.
Allen in one criminal case was found guilty in May 2018 of one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. District Court Judge Henry Latham in June 2018 ordered Allen to serve a prison sentence of up to 25 years on the charge. A mandatory minimum of 70% was imposed. Allen on May 20 of this year filed a motion for discretionary review of the mandatory sentence under equal protection and Senate File 589.
In a separate criminal case, Allen pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea in June 2019 ordered Allen to serve a prison sentence of up to 10 years with a mandatory minimum of five years.
