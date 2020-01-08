CLINTON – The list of candidates for an open city council seat in Camanche is down to two.
Gary Kampe announced Wednesday he withdrew his name from the ballot for the Jan. 28 special election that will fill a vacant Camanche City Council seat. His withdrawal from the ballot was confirmed by a representative of the Clinton County Auditor's Office on Wednesday.
David Bowman and Gregory Nelson are the two remaining candidates running for the vacant council seat. Kampe, in stepping aside, said he believes his services are better utilized in volunteer work.
Bowman and Nelson are running for the council seat left vacant when former council member Tammy Campie resigned in November. The term for the vacant seat runs through 2022.
Church of the Visitation will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 for voters to participate in the special election. Absentee ballots will be available for the election. Voters who would like to have a ballot sent to their home can begin requesting absentee ballots.
Contact the Clinton County Auditor's Office at 563-244-0568 for more information about the election.
