Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.