BELLEVUE – The annual Keeney reunion will be held Sunday, July 17 at St. Johns Rickert Lodge, 22181 407th Ave., south of Bellevue. Signs will be posted.
Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish to pass and your own table service. Coffee and lemonade will be furnished. You are asked to bring old family pictures and family history items to share. For more information contact Joe and Audrey Keeney or Gloria Sagers.
