CLINTON — When a high school senior is thinking about what to do after graduation, the decision-making process can be overwhelming.
Clinton Community College's new president, Brian Kelly, is hoping to make things a little easier for young adults trying to figure out what they want to do for the rest of their lives. Kelly has been on the job for less than 30 days, but already has big plans for CCC.
"I believe community colleges are a gateway to the middle class," Kelly said. "And I think we play an important part in the community."
Kelly understands the importance and value of the local community college because he was once a student at one himself. He graduated from Kishwaukee Community College in Illinois, which is in the greater Chicagoland area. As a first-generation student, Kelly plans to make CCC a valuable option for people who are pursuing higher education.
"Being 27 days into a new position, I'm really listening," Kelly said. "I'm trying to assess all the great things we're doing. And, I'm also trying to assess all the opportunities that we have. I'm working with regional economic groups, the cities and the counties, and I'm really looking to see how we can be an effective partner in the overall economic health of this region."
Kelly says Clinton Community College will play a major role in doing that in the upcoming years. He says between now and his 100th day, he plans to make a few assessments, looking at the college's retention rate, graduation rate, and the college's relationship with the community.
"At the 100th day mark, I'm going to share with the college community our plan and our steps forward," Kelly said.
Kelly is no stranger to the Midwest. He is originally from Illinois, but has been living on the West Coast in Oregon and Washington state for the last few decades. He recently worked at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon, where he served as Vice President of Planning, Institutional Effectiveness and External Affairs.
He says he is really impressed with how connected and engaged people in this community are with one another. He said everyone is very welcoming and he can feel that.
“It’s a real warm community,” Kelly said. “It’s a community that’s invested in its future. And, I want to be a part of that.”
Kelly is adamant in making sure that Clinton Community College is active and a part of the community and not just a school. He understands for his visions and goals to come into fruition, his college must be active and engaged with the area it serves.
“Clinton Community College is here to partner with this community,” Kelly said. “We want to know how we can help. We are excited to help. We have an outstanding staff and faculty, and we’re ready to be a partner.”
