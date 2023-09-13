CLINTON — Greg Keppy’s banking career started 20 years ago as a teller. Now, he’s the Senior Credit Officer at First Central State Bank.
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs recently announced Keppy’s promotion.
Keppy is taking over for the recently retired John Jackson.
“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge through his years of service in the banking industry,” Tubbs says. “His leadership and understanding of the financial sector will maintain a strong credit team at First Central.”
Keppy began his tenure at First Central in 2020, where he started at the Eldridge location. He is now stationed at the DeWitt location, where he will oversee the credit team.
“This has been a great opportunity as I’ve transitioned into this role,” Keppy says. “I enjoy working at First Central because of the talented group of people I get to work with and the community focused culture that has been cultivated here.”
In addition to his two-decade career as a banker, Keppy holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Iowa State University.
First Central State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge. First Central State Bank is a subsidiary bank of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a billion-dollar plus holding company with 18 financial offices in Eastern Iowa, also including Maquoketa State Bank with offices in Maquoketa, Andrew, and Preston; and Ohnward Bank & Trust with offices Cedar Rapids, Marion, Monticello, Cascade, Central City, and Baldwin. Trust services are offered through all banking offices under the Ohnward banner, which includes Ohnward Insurance Group, Central Realty, Ohnward Financial Advisor Services, Ohnward Farm Management, Ohnward Tax, Accounting and Business Services, Vosler Investment Group and Ohnward Wealth & Retirement.
