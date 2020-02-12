CLINTON — Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness does not anticipate opening the overnight warming center this week, stating the projected negative wind chill does not meet the threshold for the agency and the city to discuss opening the overnight warming center.
The National Weather Service is projecting today's wind chill to reach as low as -10 degrees in Clinton. This follows a projected one to two inches of snow Wednesday night. Kness anticipated a windchill advisory would be declared, adding the trigger for Kness and the City of Clinton to discuss opening the overnight warming center is the declaration of a windchill warning.
The National Weather Service issues a wind chill warning when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occur. A wind chill advisory is issued when there are seasonably cold wind chill values but with no extremely cold values expected or occurring.
The City of Clinton, along with the Franciscan Peace Center and American Red Cross, announced last month the availability for an overnight warming center this winter at the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North. The City of Clinton must determine if weather will be dangerously cold for the overnight warming center to be open.
