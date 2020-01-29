DEWITT — The Central DeWitt Community School Board has accepted a letter from Activities Director Kurt Kreiter stating his intention to retire, effective June 30.
Kreiter, who has been employed with Central DeWitt for the past 33 years, has been the activities director for the past eight years. He spent the previous quarter century teaching and coaching. He was the longtime head coach for the football and wrestling programs.
“That’s a huge hole to fill,” said Jen Vance, assistant superintendent.
“He taught me,” said an unbelieving Angela Rheingans, a school board member and executive director of the DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. “My husband remembers — vividly — the first science class that Kurt ever taught.”
In his letter, Kreiter included a long list of people he wanted to thank, from superintendents to principals to the entire district staff to his family and to “several thousand students and athletes that I had the privilege to teach and coach.”
He pointed to “many tremendous and positive changes to our district” during his 33-year tenure.
“This is exactly what I once dreamed a career in education would be like, and hope all teachers get to experience what I have,” Kreiter wrote.
He ended his letter with a flourish: “I bleed Purple & Gold!”
In other developments, the school board:
- Set 6 p.m. Feb. 19 as the time and date for a public hearing on the proposed issuance of approximately $6.7 million in general obligation bonds in order to refinance new bonds. The school board was considering three refinancing proposals, all of which would save taxpayers more than $800,000 in interest payments. The refinancing is structured to reduce the payback time.
- Approved a request to the School Budget Review Committee for the modified supplemental amount of $345,617 for at-risk and drop-out prevention for the 2020-21 school year.
