CLINTON — Clinton Parks & Recreation grounds tech Dustin Krogman has been named the 2022 Iowa Sports Field Manager of the Year.
This accomplishment comes just one year after Clinton's Jurgensen Sports Complex was named Field of the Year in 2021.
"It's hard to describe how it feels but one person gets it out of the entire state so to be nominated by my supervisor and also noticed by the board is crazy," Krogman said.
Krogman was recognized by his supervisor, Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers, who nominated him for the award. His hard work for the city of Clinton has shown.
"Josh Eggers approached me and let me know that we won field of the year last year and that he sees the hard work that we put into it and how much I care. He told me he was going to put my name as a nomination and wrote a nice letter to the Iowa Sports Turf Institution," Krogman said.
Krogman became the grounds tech almost five years ago and it was entirely new to the city. He was in charge of building a budget as well as preparing a schedule for taking care of all the fields in the area.
"When I got here five years ago, this was basically a brand new position for the city. Nobody had a budget for the field work and the equipment so when I came in I put a field schedule together. This included fertilizing, weed control, mowing and all that," Krogman said.
Along with Krogman, his other coworkers have put in the work to make the fields look the way they do. This has given them the opportunity to be recognized by the Iowa SFMA for two consecutive years.
"It's a lot of work, we're putting in 40 hours per week as full timers and then we have our seasonal grounds crew who have deemed themselves as the 'Motley Grounds Crew'. We each know our jobs for the day and we work together to get the job done," Krogman said.
