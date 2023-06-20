Danica Baker of Clinton and her daughter Kylie, 23, celebrate it having been a year since the community outfitted Danica’s motorcycle with an accessible sidecar that would make it possible for Kylie, who has cerebral palsy, to enjoy her love of riding motorcycles.
“I had had several bikes over the years,” Danica says, “but I always wanted to get something that I could ride with Kylie.”
A friend by the name of Jim “Animal” Keller had given Kylie her first ride in a sidecar attached to his Harley motorcycle a few years before.
“And she fell in love with it, her first ride,” Danica says. “But we had to get Kylie out of her chair and lift her down into the sidecar, which was pretty hard. It’s pretty hard to climb into those, especially if you can’t walk.”
Kylie was born with cerebral palsy 2 1/2 months early and spent her first three months of life in an Iowa City hospital. Weighing 1 pound 12 ounces, her first outfit was of clothes made for a doll.
“She’s come a long way,” Danica says.
Known to everyone as “Smiley Kylie,” Danica says she’s talkative and makes friends easily. Though able to support some of her own weight for transfers into and out of a traditional sidecar, she is unable to walk and uses a wheelchair.
In June 2016, Danica bought what she describes as a “hideous” maroon 1984 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic with hogs on motorcycles painted onto it by a man in Clinton. The motorcycle came with a fiberglass sidecar she says was in “sad shape.”
“For years, I didn’t like it,” she recalls. “The maroon was great, but the pigs had to go.”
Two years later, at the Fulton, Illinois, Blessing of the Bikes, she talked to Jim Walters, who had been a classmate of hers and had then owned C&J Auto Spa on Third Street in Fulton. She told him about the bike and sidecar she’d bought and how she wanted to have it modified for Kylie.
“I understood when Kylie has a seizure, which she used to have pretty frequently,” Walters says, “that at any given moment they could take her life. And I just wanted to come up with a way to make it easier. I just wanted them to be able to go out and enjoy living.”
The more Walters and Danica talked, the more he came to understand what the sidecar was and how much work it was going to be to modify it.
“We would have had to fabricate some sort of lifting mechanism to lift Kylie out of the sidecar,” he says, “and then a mechanism to hold a heavy wheelchair.
“Just all the way across the board, it was going to be a lot of work, but I got an idea in my head and I went and talked to some friends of mine and picked up the sidecar and we went to work.”
After getting the motorcycle and sidecar to Walters’ shop, he and friend Jim Meakins decided the task was going to be nearly impossible and considered other options, ultimately deciding to build a wheelchair-accessible sidecar from scratch.
During that time, however, Walters received a call from his brother who told him he’d just seen one on Facebook Marketplace listed in Madison, Wisconsin, for $1,200.
“I got him talked down to $800 that I didn’t have,” Walters says. “But I couldn’t let it go.”
Turning again to the social media platform, they posted a call for help which brought in the $800 they needed that very same day. That afternoon or evening, Walters drove the approximately 120 miles to pick it up and bring it back.
“It was like a miracle,” Walters says. “Perfect to what we were looking for.”
Simultaneously, Kerri Baker, who’d been a long time caregiver for Kylie and employee of Walters’, coordinated with Clinton O’Reilly’s manager Dustin Thomas and Meakins for the bike to be custom painted silver and blue as the bike was gone through to make it more sound and appropriate and able to safely handle the weight of the sidecar.
The Covid pandemic would soon hit, backing things up, in addition to a heart attack Walters had around early 2019. In the meantime, though, Kerri pushed on and continued to make progress on the project.
Walters recovered and got involved again.
“I had the bike apart for so long,” he says, “that there were some things I couldn’t remember as far as putting it back together.”
A friend of Kerri’s, Steve Young, offered his knowledge on electrical wiring and Young, Walters and Thomas were able to put the entire bike back together within a day.
All the metal plates were removed, sanded and stripped down to the bare metal in preparation for new paint as well as airbrush work in 2021. Mitchell Repair owner Aaron Mitchell powder coated numerous bike parts to help them be durable and not rust.
Once that was completed, Kustom Metal owner Ben Eshelman built a frame with which to connect the motorcycle and sidecar.
“You don’t just, like, throw them on there and away you go,” Walters says. “They have to be balanced and they have to be situated so they go straight with the bike so it doesn’t fight the motorcycle or it’ll be impossible to ride the motorcycle.
“They had to consider the weight of the sidecar and then the weight of the wheelchair. They had to put this thing together and build it with all that in mind.”
The motorcycle and sidecar were presented back to Danica and Kylie at the 2022 Blessing of the Bikes. Walters arrived, one of the first people there, and parked it. Not knowing it had been repainted, when Danica and Kylie arrived, they didn’t recognize it.
“So we go through everything there at the bike blessing,” Walters says, “and after they do the national anthem I went over and I got Danica and I said, well, you might want to go stand by your bike so it can be blessed.”
Walters pushed Kylie’s wheelchair to where the bike sat “and Danica flipped out,” he says. She thought it was a beautiful bike.
Since that event a year ago, Danica says she and Kylie were out riding almost every weekend during the riding season and have been on it again quite a bit this year, too.
The sidecar has yet to be painted to match Danica’s motorcycle, but she hopes for that and lights on the sidecar later this year or next year.
“And honestly,” Danica says, “none of these guys would take a dime for doing this work or helping with any of it. They just want her out on the road and having a good time.”
Kerri says people would randomly come up to her and give her donations to the project so often that she stopped trying to keep track of who gave her what amount.
“I couldn’t possibly thank everybody enough for everything that they’ve done to get us out on the road,” Danica says, mentioning also Jim “Naughty” Naughton, Paul “PT” Thomas and his son Dave “Hotwire” Thomas.
“In the bike community there in town,” Kerri says, “ everybody knows who Kylie is. She’s Smiley Kylie, and everybody just loves to see her smile.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.