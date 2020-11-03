CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with three felonies stemming from a traffic stop Sunday morning.
Tyler S. Lampe, 30, 1227 Eighth Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony; one count of eluding, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10. Bond is set at $25,000 cash only.
According to the affidavit, at about 9:18 a.m. Nov. 1, an officer tried to stop a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control device at the intersection of Lincolnway and Washington Boulevard. The driver failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and audible siren. The officer initiated a traffic pursuit, which led to speeds of 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The officer terminated the vehicle pursuit at the intersection of 23rd Place and Camanche Avenue for safety reasons.
The vehicle was located east of the intersection of Sabula Avenue and Chancy Street by an off duty officer, who said he saw the vehicle traveling east in the 1500 block of Camanche Avenue during the pursuit. The off duty officer said the driver was a man with long, dark hair in a ponytail, facial hair and a gray jacket. The officer saw the man leave the vehicle and run north on Chancy Street from Sabula Avenue. The passenger of the vehicle did not attempt to leave the vehicle.
The officer who engaged in the pursuit with the man searched the passenger and her purse prior to transporting her to the Clinton Police Department for an interview. Over $3,300 in cash and a bag with a substance consistent with marijuana was located. The off duty officer located the driver of the vehicle at the intersection of 22nd place and Harrison Drive. Lampe was identified as the driver. Lampe’s driving record was suspended, court documents state.
An officer found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in a cigarette pack on the driver’s side front floor board. An officer found numerous unused small baggies, a baggie containing a white and clear crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grams and a small container with suspected marijuana wax. A baggie with a large quantity of a white and crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine weighing 7.3 grams was located on the ground by the driver’s side rear door. Officers conducted a search warrant of the vehicle and found numerous unused baggies; an unmarked clear and orange prescription bottle containing alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance; a blue and white rubber cylinder containing brown wax smelling strongly of marijuana; and a black digital scale with white crystal like residue on the face according to court documents.
Lampe was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in April 2018 and March 2020, court documents state.
