CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is announcing changes to its waste tire rates July 1. The new prices will be:
• Individual car/pickup truck tires off rim: $4 ($1 increase) (Up to 10 total).
• Individual car/pickup truck tires on rim: $5 ($1 increase) (Up to 10).
• Car/pickup truck tires (More than 10) will be weighed at cost of $275 per ton ($25 per ton increase).
• Larger vehicle/off road/ag tires will be weighed at cost of $375 per ton ($100 per ton increase).
NOTE: All tires from businesses and tires larger than pickup truck size will be weighed.
For inquiries regarding hours of operation or programs offered by the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, call 243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com.
