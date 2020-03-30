CLINTON — Family members of a woman who died as the result of a 2018 motor vehicle collision have filed a lawsuit in connection with her death.
Danny Florence, individually and as the executor of the estate of Louise L. Florence, as well as her children – Bradley Florence and Patricia Nederhiser – filed a petition at law in February through attorney Steven J. Crowley.
They are suing Damien J. Fahlbeck; FCA US LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Group LLC, a foreign corporation; West Bend Mutual Insurance; and unknown manufacturers and fabricators. The plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial.
The petition states that at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 8, 2018, Florence was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan northwest on South Ninth Street near its intersection with South Bluff Boulevard. Florence stopped at a stop sign before entering traffic on South Bluff Boulevard. She traveled a short distance north and then attempted to turn left into her home driveway at 240 S. Bluff Blvd. Fahleck was driving his 2003 Oldsmobile north in the inside lane of South Bluff Boulevard, according to the petition.
The petition contends that as Florence’s vehicle pulled into the inside lane of northbound traffic on South Bluff Boulevard, she turned on her left turn signal and turned from the northbound lanes of South Bluff Boulevard across the southbound lanes to enter her driveway. The petition that says as Florence attempted to make a proper and legal turn into her driveway, Fahlbeck’s vehicle was coming at such a high rate of speed that he was unable to stop or slow his vehicle.
“Due to the emergency created by defendant Fahlbeck, he then swung his vehicle from the northbound lanes of South Bluff Boulevard into the southbound lanes, striking the plaintiffs’ decedent’s vehicle near the driver’s door on the left side of the vehicle causing serious and fatal injuries to plaintiffs’ decedent,” the petition states.
The petition alleges that as a “direct and proximate result of the collision,” Florence struck her head, which resulted in hemorrhaging of the brain. The petition says the internal brain bleed to her head eventually caused her death on Feb. 12, 2018.
The petition alleges Fahlbeck was negligent by operating his motor vehicle at a speed greater than was legal, safe and appropriate for the conditions then existing in violation of Iowa statutory and common law; in failing to observe and acknowledge Florence’s turn signal demonstrating her intention to turn left out of the path of Florence’s vehicle; in crossing the center line of South Bluff Boulevard and traveling northbound in the southbound lane; in operating the vehicle while on a cell phone or otherwise being distracted from driving due to preventable causes; in failing to keep a proper lookout in violation of Iowa statutory and common law; and in failing to have his vehicle under control in violation of Iowa statutory and common law.
Fahlbeck submitted an answer March 4 through attorney Patrick L. Woodward. Fahlbeck in the answer denies all allegations listed in the petition under the negligence accusation. Fahlbeck also demanded a jury trial.
Against Chrysler, the petition alleges strict liability for lack of crashworthiness of the subject vehicle. The petition alleges the subject vehicle was in a defective condition at the time it left Chrysler’s control because the vehicle either by design or due to a manufacturing defect lacked reasonably effective driver side impact protection to prevent fatal injuries of the type suffered by Florence; because Chrysler developed and had available to them a side curtain airbag for driver head protection and made it an option instead of installing it in all models of the 2006 Town and Country minivan and in the event the subject minivan was equipped with a side airbag curtain, the bag either failed to fire when it should have or failed to protect in a reasonable foreseeable crash. The petition says the nature and extent of Florence’s injuries were above and beyond what would have occurred without the defect.
FCA US LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Group LLC, filed an answer and jury demand March 17. FCA US LLC in the answer denies it is liable or otherwise responsible to the plaintiffs or any party or non-party under the allegations and causes of action in the lawsuit; denies all allegations of liability under any theory of recovery; denies that their conduct was negligent or wrongful; denies that they violated any standard of care or contractual provision or violated any law, statute or code; denies all allegations of causation of damages; denies all allegations of extent of or potential recovery of damages; and denies that the plaintiffs are entitled to recover any measure of damages under any theory of recovery against FCA US.
The petition also alleges underinsured motorist coverage. The petition says West Bend Mutual Insurance Company owes the plaintiffs portions or all of their underinsured motorist coverage up to and including the full limits of the policy for underinsured motorist coverage after credit for amounts paid by Fahlbeck, his insurance carrier and Chrysler. The petition contends the damages, harms and losses suffered by the plaintiffs and estate of Louise Florence exceed all motor vehicle liability insurance coverage to Fahlbeck.
West Bend Mutual Insurance Company filed an answer March 4 through attorney Martha L. Shaff. West Bend Mutual Insurance Company admits it had a valid insurance policy that may apply to the claim, including underinsured motorist coverage. They deny the plaintiffs have proven underinsured motorist coverage is applicable. They assert defenses in Iowa Code Chapter 668, if and where applicable. They also state the claims should be barred or reduced by any amount equal to any sums received by the plaintiffs by all other sources. The answer says these may include but are not limited to sums received from other insurance liability policies, medical pay benefits and any other benefits which a reduction is allowed pursuant to the insurance contract.
The petition also says the plaintiffs believe Florence’s injury was caused by negligence of current manufacturers, fabricators and service personnel. The petition contends the negligence includes that the vehicle either by design or due to a manufacturing defect lacked reasonably effective driver side impact protection to prevent fatal injuries of the type suffered by Florence, including a side curtain airbag to deploy in the subject crash and protect the drivers’ head from striking interior structures; that the unknown manufacturer developed and had available to them a side curtain airbag for driver head protection and made it an option instead of installing it in all models of the 2006 Town and Country minivan and in the event the minivan was equipped with a side airbag curtain, the bag either failed to fire when it should have or failed to protect in a reasonably foreseeable crash. The plaintiffs in the petition invoke Iowa Code section 613.18(3), allowing them to plead counts against currently unknown manufacturers, fabricators, installers and service personnel.
