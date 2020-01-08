Please join us from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Lyons Branch Library for a beginner's crochet course. Sandy Logan will teach the skills we need for a beginner craft project. Some supplies will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Call 242-5355 to register as seating and supplies are limited.
LYONS READS BOOK CLUB This book club will meet Jan. 22 from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.
BINGO! FOR ADULTS Please join us Friday, Jan. 24, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for fun, fellowship, and the chance to win prizes at the Lower Level of the Main Branch Library. Please call 242-8441 to sign up as seating is limited and please note this program is suitable for ages 18 and older.
CRAFTERNOON: INSPIRE YOUR HEART WITH ART Please join us on Friday, Jan. 31, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day at the Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South. We will be using alcohol inks and creating a one-of-a-kind ceramic tile. Don't feel like decorating a tile? Adult coloring supplies are available. Please call 242-8441 and register as seating and supplies are limited.
STORYTIME Morning storytimes are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Come join the fun with songs, books and puppet shows.
WILD WEDNESDAYS Kids in grades K-5 are welcome to come to the second floor to play video games, computer games, Minecraft and tabletop games, put together puzzles and do crafts. Fun activities change from week to week that are STEAM oriented and perfect for elementary kids.
MAKERSPACE AND MAKELAB Come in Saturdays to learn about robotics, making games, 3D modeling and much more. Meet like-minded individuals who share your hobby and love to create. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll find a cohesive environment to have fun at the public library. The MakeLab is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday.
Come experience VR at the library on Thursdays and Saturdays. Like adventure? Come see the culture and artwork of ancient Rome or scale the mountains of Machu Picchu. VR time is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
TECHNOLOGY HELP Technology help can be general questions about your device or help with homework. Help should be with tech or technology related issues. We offer a variety of new exciting things that are available for use, please see the make-do-learn section on our website for more information. We offer computer use with internet open for free tech use while no patrons are waiting during these hours. Call to make an appointment; appointments are subject to library programming schedules and staff availability. For more information call 242-8441 or email info@clintonpubliclibrary.us.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located on the lower level of our library.
Although all material donations are greatly appreciated, we ask that you not place these items in our outside book drop as this limits space for patron returns. The Friends do have a list of acceptable donation items that they are happy to share with you. Please do not donate materials that have mildew, mold, or very overwhelming smells. Please contact our Friends of the Library during their store hours or call them at 242-0840 to make arrangements for drop offs.
If you have questions about library programming, call 242-8441. Contact the Lyons Local History and Genealogy branch library by calling 242-5355 from Tuesday through Saturday.
