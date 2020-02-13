CLINTON — Have coffee at 9 a.m. Saturday with Rep. Mary Wolfe, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Sen. Chris Cournoyer and hear their views on items making their way through the legislature.
The event will be at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton, and will include a question-and-answer period. Questions may be filled out by those in attendance. The moderator will then direct questions to the respective legislator.
The event is free and open to the public.
Any questions can be directed to the Chamber office at 563-242-5702.
