CLINTON — Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke has recommended the appointment of Brian Lemke as the city's Public Works director.
Lemke comes to the city from UFP Technologies and brings over 30 years of maintenance experience and 20 years of management experience, according to a press release issued by the city Wednesday.
A resolution appointing Lemke will be considered at the March 24 City Council meeting, with Lemke starting employment with the city March 25.
The public is invited to meet and visit with Lemke from 4-5 p.m. March 24 in the Council Chambers of Clinton City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.