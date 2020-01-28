CLINTON — Clinton Symphony Orchestra has named flutist Kevin Lemus, a senior at Sterling High School in Sterling, Illinois as winner of its annual Young Artist Auditions.
He will perform the first movement of the Sonata for Flute and Orchestra by French composer Francis Poulenc with the orchestra Feb. 15 in the Morrison High School Auditorium in Morrison, Illinois.
Second place in the auditions was awarded to Jenna Spencer, trombonist, a senior at Clinton High School.
The auditions are open to all high school musicians in the area, with entries this year from Clinton High School, Prince of Peace, Unity Christian School, West Carroll High School and Sterling High School.
In addition to the solo performance opportunity, top students are awarded monetary scholarships from the Symphony Association.
Kevin is the son of Maria and Efrain Lemus, and a flute student of Nicole Oberg in Sterling. He is a runner, and a member of the school swim team, with a special interest in diving. Future plans include a college major in biology as a path to pre-medicine studies.
