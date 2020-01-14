DEWITT — Knock on wood, the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency is feeling pretty good about the state of the organization.
DeWitt City Council Member Garey Chrones, who sits on the board of directors for the agency, told the council there are no plans to raise residential rates at the landfill.
“The CCASWA has not raised its rates on the residential side since 1993, and we’re going to continue with that going forward, for the next 10 years,” Chrones reported to the council.
That being said, the agency plans to raise costs from its commercial customers. Chrones said the planned increase would equal a 1% increase in rates over the next 10-year period.
Chrones noted that the agency is really benefiting from recycling efforts.
“We have enough sustainability there right now for 71 more years,” he said. “That’s based on today, and what is being done now. Recycling is taking things out of the dump itself, making all those cells last a little bit longer. From the recycling standpoint, it’s been such a boon, such a positive addition.”
A few years ago, there was a great amount of unrest when the board of directors convened for its meetings.
That has changed. The way the board ran used to be based on population.
“We’ve changed all that,” Chrones said. “The smaller areas have a voice. My vote is equal to Clinton’s.”
The landfill also is generating more revenue than expected.
“Taking a conservative viewpoint, we estimated 50,000 tons coming in every year, and we actually have about 62,000 tons coming in, so we stand to gain a little bit on the financial side,” Chrones added.
In other developments, the council:
- Approved the discharge of Dan Jennings, the cemetery sexton for Elmwood Cemetery, who no longer wanted to work during the winter, according to City Administrator Steve Lindner. The job description states that the sexton is responsible for locating and marking graves, as well as being at funerals to assist. A sexton is needed all year to perform these duties, even in the winter, so Lindner had approved of Jennings’ termination.
- Approved releasing forgivable loan mortgage for the owner of the home of 217 10th St. The homeowner entered into a loan agreement in the amount of $32,459 as part of the 2010 Home Rehabilitation Program. The forgivable loan has been fully depreciated per the terms of the agreement.
- Approved releasing forgivable loan mortgage release for the owner of the home of 1219 Eighth St. The homeowner entered into a loan agreement in the amount of $29,053 as part of the 2010 Home Rehabilitation Program. The forgivable loan has been fully depreciated per the terms of the agreement.
- Approved a change order for the library expansion and remodel project that calls for additional total costs of $38,313 for additions or changes to the construction plan. However, all of the costs are within the $135,000 that was included in the original contract and leaves $96,687 left in the contract contingency.
- Approved additional costs from Terracon for inspection services pertaining to concrete pours for the library project. Terracon’s original estimate of $11,304 has increased $1,364 to $12,668.
- Approved purchase of a copier for the library. Director Jillian Aschliman said an offer from OMC for $5,550, which included a maintenance fee, was the best offer. Originally, a lease was considered, but a lease is considered debt and requires a formal process, including setting and holding a public hearing. This would require engaging the city’s bond attorney for $400 to $500 for the proceedings.
- Approved city committee and appointments for 2020. There still are vacancies for the park board, tree board and for a city forester.
