CLINTON — Of the numerous opportunities that Clinton Public Library’s Makerspace offers the community to design and create, the upcoming free “Makerspace Classes” will offer the opportunity to learn.
“When we talk to people sometimes they’re like, ‘Oh, I had no idea that the library had this stuff,'" said Selena Fergurson, organizer and instructor of the new classes.
Since the summer months draw people outdoors rather than inside the library, the classes are an attempt to increase patronage while reacquainting community members with what’s available in the Makerspace.
The first class the library will host, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 28, is in the lower level of the building and will teach beginners about the use of a Cricut machine. Commonly used by craft enthusiasts, a Cricut is an electronic cutting machine that will cut designs from materials ranging from vinyl to leather.
Fergurson plans to give a demonstration of how the machine works, then provide attendees with materials at no cost to try it for themselves by making a simple greeting card.
If the class draws enough of a turnout to indicate the possible desire for classes on other equipment within the Makerspace, another class will be scheduled for next month. While the library plans to slowly add new technologies to its Makerspace that it’s been building since 2019, the current focus of future classes could be the desk- and poster-sized laminators, book binding, sewing and embroidery machines, a heat press, or maybe button makers.
The 3D printers that were upgraded last summer have been the most popular component of the Makerspace, and have been used to create Christmas ornaments, professional business card holders, and even plastic keys to open public restroom soap dispensers.
Any of the machines may be used Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Thursdays from 3:30-7 p.m., or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The use of the machines is free, the only required cost being for materials belonging to the library used for a creation. The Library Board just recently reviewed the costs and fees of materials the library supplies and many were reduced.
Even though the Makerspace classes will be offered at no cost, registration is recommended, though not required, to attend. To register, call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441.
