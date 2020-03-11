FULTON, Ill. — The March 15 presentation at the Martin House will describe the dramatic changes in an area covering 55,000 acres that is known as the Meridosia Bottoms.
A rich history makes this area unique. Presenter Larry Russell is a water resources specialist and a Whiteside County Board member for the subject area. The Bottoms have sustained families for over 2,000 years, have seen entire species wiped out and are now vulnerable to serious change again.
The program is sponsored by the Fulton Historical Society. It will be held at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum at 2 p.m. March 15. The museum is located at 707 10th Ave. and the north entrance is accessible for everyone. Refreshments will be served.
