DES MOINES — Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint have announced the 2022 Paint Iowa Beautiful program is in its early stages.
The program provides free paint to a wide variety of community projects throughout Iowa. The program is administered through Keep Iowa Beautiful, with the paint provided by the Diamond Vogel Paint Company.
“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers that help build communities, making Iowa a great place to live,” said Doug Vogel, vice president of marketing with the Iowa-based company. “This is a great opportunity for Iowans to improve the attractiveness of their community.”
“The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps increase our assistance to communities, neighborhoods, historic projects and volunteer organizations to improve attractiveness and beauty across Iowa,” said Kevin Techau, executive director of Keep Iowa Beautiful.
In the 19-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.
The online grant application is now open to Iowans and can be completed and submitted by Feb. 14, 2022. Access the Paint Iowa Beautiful application at https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful/
